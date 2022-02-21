Samantha Prabhu Talks About Her Viral 'Arabic Kuthu' Dance On Airport; 'Was Not Planned'

Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to conduct a special Q&A session with her fans where she answered questions from her curious fans. The actor recently made headlines by hopping on the new dance trend called Arabic Kuthu from the upcoming Vijay starrer Beast. During the interaction, she mentioned the video and talked about how she participated in the trend when she was at the airport.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old actor also talked about going through the tough phases of her life and how she overcomes them. Read on.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'Arabic Kuthu' dance trend

A fan asked the 34-year-old actor about her highly-liked Arabic Kuthu dance video at the airport by writing, ''was the song planned or was it on the spot??" Answering her question, the actor revealed that the dance video was purely spontaneous as she loved it so much. She wrote, ''I saw this on the way to the airport…got excited and went for it...wasn’t planned…sick beat”.

She also answered a question from a fan who asked, ''where did you get this much courage to do the things that are kept behind?”. Samantha Prabhu answered, ''In the face of great adversity comes great courage”.

A few days ago, the actor shared the video where she was seen wearing a denim jacket over a grey crop top paired with ripped black jeans. She enthusiastically carried out the peppy dance steps of the track. She shared the video with the caption, ''Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit #Beast''

What's next on Samantha Prabhu's work front

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film's recently released teaser was highly appreciated by the fans as they are excited to see her after the huge success of Oo Antava song from Allu Arjun's actioner Pushpa: The Rise.

She also recently released a look into her ethereal character from the film Shakunthalam by writing, ''Presenting...Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam''. The movie is a pan-India film as it is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

