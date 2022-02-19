Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to share mesmerizing pictures of herself whilst reflecting on the nature of life. Known for her acting prowess, the young actor has also gone through numerous turmoils in her life which have been on display for her fans. The separation with her husband Naga Chaitanya after four years last year caused Samantha Prabhu a great deal of struggle as she also fought against trolls and mean comments directed towards her.

Making social media her safe haven, the Makkhi actor would often post quotes on practising kindness and welcoming uncertainties in life despite the difficulties. Continuing the saga, the actor also shared enthralling pictures from her trip. See the pictures below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a profound quote on life

Taking to her Instagram on February 19, the 34-year-old actor shared pictures of her enjoying the breeze and sunset whilst being surrounded by mountains and a waterfall. The actor donned a simple red tee over her pink swimsuit. She shared the pictures with the caption, ''Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows.''

More on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actor recently created quite a stir on the internet by participating in the viral Halamithi Habibo dance at the airport. Sporting a denim jacket over a grey crop top paired with ripped black jeans, the actor enthusiastically carried out the peppy dance steps of the track. She shared the video with the caption, ''Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit #Beast''

She also enjoyed an adventurous vacation in Switzerland and shared her journey of mastering skiing during her trip. Taking to her Instagram, the actor revealed that she fell over 100 times but managed to stand up every time and continue her journey to learn the sport. On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film's recently released teaser was highly appreciated by the fans as they are excited to see her after the huge success of Oo Antava item song from Allu Arjun's actioner Pushpa: The Rise.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl