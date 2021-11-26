Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been enjoying her success spree with recent projects has now been roped in to play the lead role in the Arrangements of Love movie. The actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture with the BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John who will helm the project. The upcoming project is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title authored by Indian writer Timeri N. Murari.

While sharing the picture, Samantha gave a detailed account of her audition for the role. She mentioned how auditioning for the role after 12 years felt the same nervousness. The actor then thanked the director for thinking of her as appropriate for the role.

“A whole new world. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness….I guess it’s not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award-winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey’ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!” she wrote alongside the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu bags International project with BAFTA-winning director

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows the story of a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha will play a strong-minded and funny force of nature, a 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. Her character is touted as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage," as per Variety.

The Family Man 2 actor who is excited to be a part of the venture, issued a statement and said, “A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with 'Arrangements of Love,' which has such an endearing and personal story. I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of 'Downton Abbey.' I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with 'Oh! Baby'. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set," said Samantha in a statement to Variety.

The film is expected to go on floors in August 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl