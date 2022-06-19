Samantha Ruth Discusses ‘injustice’ Of Life With Sadhguru; 'Is It Result Of Past Karma?'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently met spiritual leader Sadhguru at an event in Hyderabad during which they had some conversations regarding 'injustice' and 'unfairness' in one's life. The 35-year-old asked multiple questions including the quest for spirituality being exclusive to the privileged class, and the idea of individuality and it seemed like the Oo Antava star was keen to know more about her personal experiences where she may have dealt with injustice & unfairness.

Samantha and Sadhguru met to mark the latter's 100-day journey for his Save Soil movement. The event was also attended by Telangana Industries Minister, K. T. Rama Rao.

Samantha Ruth asks Sadhguru about life's 'injustice'

As per Hindustan Times, Samantha asked Sadhguru about life's injustice, "if unfairness in one’s life can be due to one's 'past karma’?" Responding to it, the spiritual leader said, "I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question." She asked, “Another question that has been on my mind lately is that how much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?"

Replying to the above question, Sadhguru asked Samantha if she wants the world to be fair to her adding, "By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair." He further explained how life will always remain unfair to Samantha.

In 2021, Samantha Ruth parted ways with her husband Naga Chaitanya after which she constantly shared how she was being trolled online and often shared positive messages on social media. After her split, she said in a statement, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, and concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread."

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allow me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, to break me," she added.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl