Samantha Sends Love To 'rockstar' Nithiin As Latter Completes 20 Years In Tollywood

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an avid social media user. From sharing inspirational workout videos to cheering her fellow colleagues from the south industry on their accomplishments, the Oh! Baby actor is very active in giving fans all sorts of updates pertaining to her professional and personal front.

Keeping up with the trajectory, recently, as Samantha's A Aa co-star Nithiin completed 20 years in the film industry, the Majili star took to her social media space and sent him love and heartfelt wishes on the accomplishment.

Samantha sends love to A Aa co-star Nithiin on completing 20 years in cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and reshared Nithiin's post wherein the latter mentioned his incredible journey of 20 years in the south film industry. Sharing the post, Samantha penned a heartwarming note, congratulating Nithiin on his achievement. The Jaanu actor wrote, "20 yearssssss...lezzzzeeenddaaarryyyy. Paapaa@actor_nithiin. Rockstar."

For the unversed, the south diva shared screen space with Nithiin in the 2016 romantic drama A aa which was a blockbuster and garnered immense praise and love from the audience.

Nithiin clocks 20 years in Tollywood

South actor Nithiin on Tuesday, completed 2 decades in the Telugu film industry. For the unversed, Nithiin debuted in 2002 with the movie Jayam and since then, the actor has been entertaining all his fans with this impeccable performance in an array of films. Marking 20 years in Tollywood, Nithiin penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram thanking all those who 'sailed' with him in his journey.

The actor wrote, "Dear Friends. 20 years ago, I embarked on my journey with JAYAM, which was my first film. Words simply can't describe how I'm feeling today but I will try. Firstly, I sincerely thank Teja garu for giving me my first break, recognizing the actor in me.I thank all the directors, producers, actors, technicians, staff and crew of every film I worked on. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm grateful for this beautiful journey and thank everyone who sailed with me, by supporting and believing in me, through the highs and lows. Your love kept me going. Last, but not the least, heartfelt gratitude to my fans who sustained me by their unfading faith. LOVE ALWAYS NITHIIN."

