Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins Spiritual Healing Amid Myositis Treatment: Sitting Still...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently embarked on a spiritual journey after taking a break from acting. Even though she has been on a healing journey, the actress has not stopped updating her fans about her sabbatical. She has been actively sharing glimpses of her daily activities from Coimbatore.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a break from work in an ashram.

She has completed filming for Kushi and her upcoming series Citadel India.

The actress has been living at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse from Isha Yoga Centre

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos wherein she was seen meditating with a group of people. The Yashoda actor's eyes were closed and she looked very serene in her meditative state while donning a garland. She further shared a glimpse of a peacock dancing in the field amid a picturesque location in the mountains.

(Samantha wears a garland as she meditates at the yoga centre. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditates with a group of people at the ashram. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned, "A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity." She further said that she never thought that something so simple could prove to be so powerful for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on taking a break

Earlier, sources close to Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed to Republic Digital that the actress will be taking a break from acting. Amid these reports, the actress confirmed that she will be taking a break from work as it did not seem like a bad thing to her. She confirmed the same while announcing a wrap for Citadel India.