Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins Sabbatical With A Road Trip, Visits Sripuram Golden Temple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently concluded the filming of Citadel India, a spin-off series of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. The news of the shoot of Citadel India wrapping up was confirmed by the actress through her Instagram Stories. Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel India features Samantha alongside Varun Dhawan, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

3 things you need to know

Citadel India is expected to release in September 2023.

The actress is currently on a break to concentrate on improving her health.

Last year, Samantha revealed in an Instagram post that she was suffering from myositis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's enchanting road trip

Taking to Instagram, Samantha on Saturday shared a video of her road trip where she can be seen enjoying the weather and listening to old Tamil songs. The actress even revealed her car playlist, with one of the tracks being the popular song Mellinamae from Thalapathy Vijay's 2001 film Shahjahan. Samantha also gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her visit to the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

Rohit Bhatkar's support for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's healing journey

Following the conclusion of the Citadel shoot in Mumbai, Samantha flew back to her hometown Hyderabad and spent quality time with her friends. In a heartwarming gesture, her close friend and hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for Samantha. Accompanying the note was a series of lovely unseen pictures capturing their cherished moments together.

(Samantha spends quality time with friends | Image: Rohit Bhatkar/Instagram)

In his note, Rohit Bhatkar expressed his support for Samantha as she embarked on a healing journey. He wished her strength and power, hoping that she would explore new dimensions of her existence that she had not previously tapped into. The note concluded with a big hug and an outpouring of love for Samantha.

Apart from Citadel India, Samantha also completed filming for the Telugu movie Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is slated for release on September 1.