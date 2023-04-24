Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Varun Dhawan 'legendary' On His Birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wished her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday. Varun and Samantha recently visited London for the shoot of their upcoming web series. They also attended Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere in London.

On Monday, sharing a video of Varun Dhawan, Samantha wrote, "Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan. Can't wait for everyone to see you kick ass in Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year yet and... you are LEGENDARY." In the video, Varun Dhawan in casual outfit can be seen practicing action for Citadel. Check out a screenshot of Samantha's wish for Varun Dhawan:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan recently visited London for Citadel. The actors posted series of photos from their visit. For Priyanka's Citadel premiere in London, Varun and Samantha opted for all-black looks. They posed together for photos. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Samantha captioned, "Grateful", followed by a black heart. The actress shared several pictures from her London visit with her Citadel team. The photos also featured the filmmaker duo Raj and DK. Priyanka Chopra also part of a couple of photos. Check out her posts below:

More about Citadel

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be soon seen in the official Hindi remake of Citadel. The web series will be the official adaptation of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's series. Samantha and Varun's series, however, will have a different name. The series will be directed by the filmmaker duo Raj and DK. This will mark Varun Dhawan's digital debut. Meanwhile, Samantha will be collaborating with Raj and DK for the second time after the Prime Video series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

