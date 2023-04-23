Samantha Takes Indirect Dig At Producer Chittibabu Who Claimed Her Career Is Finished

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have broken her silence on Tollywood producer Chittibabu's comments on her and her acting career, post the release of Shaakuntalam. Though she has not commented on his statements directly, an Instagram story shared by the actress seemed to be taking an indirect dig at part of the producer's appearance. This dig by Samantha came after producer Chittibabu claimed that her days as a heroine were over.

Samantha's Instagram story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a query she had typed into the search engine on her phone. The screenshot only partially showed Samantha's query which read, "How do people have hair growing from…". The screenshot was accompanied by the hashtag #iykwim which is the acronym for the phrase, 'if you know what I mean'. Though Google answered Samantha's query, what was more important was the way she worded her question.

Did Samantha take a dig at Chittibabu?

Samantha's query was skillfully worded to hide the specifics of the question. However, many are considering this to be a smart, subtle yet jarring dig at producer Chittibabu who unabashedly made some hurtful comments about the actress. For some context, Chittibabu has visible hair growing out of his ears. Samantha's Instagram story then, may just be a dig at the producer, subtly mocking his appearance.

Chittibabu's comments about Samantha

The producer had very unceremoniously commented on Samantha's career, post the lukewarm response to her latest theatrical release Shaakuntalam. He alleged that her time as a leading lady was over and that she no longer had what it took to be a "star heroine". Chittibabu also accused Samantha of using her emotions to invoke sympathy in the audience and in turn make her films work.

Samantha's last release was much anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam in which she played the titular role. The Gunasekhar directorial, despite good buzz, opened to slow numbers and critical appeal. Samantha is currently shooting for web series Citadel directed by Raj and DK, also starring Varun Dhawan.