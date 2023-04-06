Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Majili Anniversary With Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating the fourth anniversary of her film Majili with her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. The film, featuring the actors was released in 2019. The film's director Shiva Nirvana shared a throwback photo from the set.

In the photo, Samantha and Chaitanya can be seen standing next to Nirvana. They were surrounded by a huge crowd including the cast and crew members. While the Shakuntalam actress wore a pink ethnic suit, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a grey T-shirt teamed with blue denim.

Sharing the photo, Nirvana wrote, "4 years of #majili. Thanks a lot to all the majili fans. Thank you my producers and cast and crew for the big support. Especially @chay_akkieneni and @samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak10." Take a look at the tweet below:

4 years of #majili

Thanks a lot to all the majili fans ❤️

Thankyou my producers and cast and crew for the big support

Especially @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InszLETMwo — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) April 5, 2023

Retweeting the tweet, Samantha wrote, "#4YearsofMajili." Take a look at the tweet below:

For the unversed, Majili was the ex-couple's first film after their wedding and their fourth film with each other altogether.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in October 2017. They ended their four-year-long marriage in October 2021.

The ex-couple issued a joint statement that read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."