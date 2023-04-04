Samantha Ruth Prabhu Clarifies Her Comments On Ex Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clarified after her alleged comments on ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's rumoured relationship went viral. She tweeted "I never said this," reacting to a news article that quoted her saying, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom." After their divorce, Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the interview, Samantha was claimed to have said, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not value love will be left in tears, regardless of how many people they date. At least that girl should be happy." However, she cleared the air with her recent tweet.

What was Samantha quoted as saying?

Reportedly, Samantha told The Siasat Daily that she does not care who her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is dating. She further added, "If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone." However, it turned out that Samantha never commented on her husband's dating rumours.

Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya sparked dating rumours after they were spotted posing with a chef, which is believed to be from their outing in London. Reportedly, the two have been in a relationship since some time last year.

Samantha and ex Naga Chaitanya's relationship and divorce

Samantha and ex Naga Chaitanya got married in a grand ceremony in October 2017. They announced the news of their separation in October 2021. They issued a joint statement which read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the movies front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam next, releasing on April 14.