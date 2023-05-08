Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops No Makeup Selfie On Her Way To Kushi Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her Kushi team from a flight headed towards Kerala from Gwalior. Reportedly, the Yashoda actress left for Kerala to start filming for a new schedule of the upcoming film. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, "Shoot all night and party all day. Gwalior to Kerala. Let's go #Kushi."

In the photo, Samantha could be seen sporting a denim jacket paired with sunglasses. Meanwhile, the other team members also travelled in their casual outfits. The Shakuntalaam star posed with a smile on her face as she flaunted her no-makeup look. Check the selfie below.

Kushi first song teaser out

Vijay Deverakonda earlier took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the first single from his upcoming film Kushi. The full song will release tomorrow (May 9). Sharing the teaser, Vijay wrote, "Kushi ❤️1st song. Full song out on May 9." Soon after he shared the teaser, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Music ❤️ awesome. I Love you sooooooo much my man. waiting for full song." Meanwhile, another fan commented, "its gonna be a great composition by @heshamabdulwahab Sir!! #NaRojaaNuvve." The teaser featured Vijay being mesmerised by the beauty of Samantha as is offered her prayers. Check the post below.

More about Kushi

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The star cast of the film also includes Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Rohini, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali and others. The plot of this film revolves around the life of an army officer who falls for a Kashmiri girl and will release in theatres on September 1, 2023.