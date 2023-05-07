Samantha Clarifies If Citadel Is A Remake Of Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's Show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is shooting for the Hindi version of the spy thriller series Citadel, told her fans that the Indian version of the show is not a remake. A fan asked Samantha whether the plot of her upcoming series and Priyanka Chopra's Citadel are the same or not. The comment was made on Samantha's birthday post.

The user asked, "@samantharuthprabhuoffl i have one question is priyanka citadel & your citadel same story ?? Why I am asking is priyanka dubbed in all indian languages…so if you are doing same story for indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I'm bit confused. Can u clarify if its same or different ?? BTW happy bday dear …god bless you (sic)." The actress quickly responded to this comment and wrote, "@theweavingideas it is not a REMAKE (sic)." Several fans explained why Samantha's version is not a remake.

A user explained by writing, "Citadel main series has different spin offs in different countries. And one of the spin off casting has Samantha and Varun paired which is Indian spin off. It has Spainish, Italian and Mexican spin off too which run parallel to the main series with little or no merge with the main one. Hope this clarified your question." Meanwhile, the other users appreciated her for reading the comments on her post. Check Samantha's reply below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently working with Varun Dhawan on the Indian version of Citadel. The Shakuntalaam actress reunited with The Family Man directors Raj and DK for this web series. Earlier, the actress shared stills from her show wherein she was seen performing high-voltage action scenes. Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel US are airing weekly on OTT.