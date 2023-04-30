Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fan Builds Temple For Her In Andhra Pradesh, Offers Prayers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently shooting for the Hindi version of Citadel, will now be worshipped like a Goddess in Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, her fan from Alapadu village, named Tenali Sandeep, built and dedicated a temple to her in his residential premises. Sandeep unveiled Samantha's idol at the temple on her 36th birthday and marked the day by offering prayers to her.

The Yashoda actor's statue was adorned with several colours. She was seen in a red coloured saree paired with a green blouse and open locks. Sandeep added an Indian touch to Samantha's idol by putting a red bindi on the forehead. Several locals from nearby villages thronged to the artist's house to celebrate the actor's birthday. Check the photos below:

Tenali Sandeep is a die-hard fan of Samantha's charitable work under the Pratyusha Foundation and also admires her acting skills. In a recent interview, he expressed that he wanted to build a bigger temple for her, but due to financial constraints, he could not go ahead with his idea. However, he celebrated her birthday by opening the temple and also distributing food to the poor as a mark of respect towards the actress.

While speaking with ANI, Sandeep said, "Samantha took the initiative to perform heart operations for needy children through a foundation. As she herself hails from a humble background, she always stands for the needy ones. This incident made my admiration double for her." As Samantha suffers from myositis, her fans at the temple prayed for her well-being. The artist has not met the actress in person but desires to meet her soon someday.

Actresses who have a temple built by fans

Apart from Samantha, actresses including Namitha, Nayanthara, Khushboo, and Hansika Motwani have temples dedicated to them by their fans across Southern India. These actresses have made a mark on the South-Indian film industry. They have been doing well in their careers and are loved by their fans.