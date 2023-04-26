Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is An Asset To School; Actress' 10th, 11th Report Cards Go Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Recently, the actress' report cards from classes 10th and 11th are doing the rounds on social media. Samantha reacted to it earlier and now the tweets have gone viral again.

In 2020, Samantha retweeted a tweet that shared her mark sheets. Talking about her marks, she scored above 80 in all the subjects. She scored 90 in English, 88 in Hindi, 100 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, 84 in Botany, 91 in History, and 83 in Geography. The actress emerged as a topper of Class 10th among a total of 43 students. Her teacher left a special remark for her on the report card which read, "She has done well. She is an asset to the school." The other photo featured her Class 11th mark sheet. The remarks on her report card read, "Well done. Keep it up. Well done Samantha. Aim for the stars. Don't give up. Keep shining higher. Very well done! Keep this up. All the best for common exams." Reacting to the tweets, Samantha wrote, "Ha Ha this has surfaced again. Awww."

Several fans were impressed by the actress' marks. The fans started complimenting her for acing every field of her life. One of the tweets read, "A topper is a topper everywhere." She aced all the roles perfectly." Another tweet read, "She aced all the roles nicely. Be it student, daughter, actor, activist, wife, mom, Sam won zillions of hearts." "She is always number 1," another tweet read. Take a look at the tweets below:

Ha ha this has surfaced again 😁❤️ Awww https://t.co/UMQlxH1dsX — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are playing the lead roles in the Indian spin-off of the American science-fiction action thriller Citadel. The movie is produced by the director duo Raj and DK. The series will be a localised game on its American counterpart. The entire team of the movie is currently in London for their shooting schedule.