Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts After Fan Asks Her About Tattoos Related To Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her exciting chats with fans, has once again dominated the AMA (Ask Me Anything) trend on social media. The actor has been very vocal about her relationship with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and once again a netizen took her down a memory lane after he asked the Oo Antava star about her tattoos, which are connected to Chaitanya.

Samantha talks about her tattoos

During an AMA session, a fan asked Samantha about her tattoos. He wrote, "Some tattoo ideas that you would love to have one day." Reacting to it, the Family Man actor responded with a video in which she is seen saying, "You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo." The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal flaunted a big smile on her face throughout the video.

Fans are well aware of the fact that Samantha Ruth has three tattoos in connection with Naga Chaitanya. The actor has gotten her ex-husband's name inked on her ribs while the couple has a matching Viking symbol tattoo which means, “Create your own reality."

Samantha breaks all ties with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha called it splits with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya via an Instagram post. It read, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." The statement continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

While they were still connected on social media, last month, Samantha ended all ties with Naga as she removed his pictures from her Instagram handle and even unfollowed him. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's profile still has pictures with Samantha and also follows her on the social media platform.

Samantha on the professional front

The actor has several films lined up in her kitty including the mythological film Shakuntalam. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Yashoda.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl