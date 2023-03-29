Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Her Family, Friends Were Against Her Doing Oo Antava Item Song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently recalled the time when she first got the offer to perform the item song Oo Antava in the movie Pushpa. The actress revealed she was in the middle of her divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha added that her close friends and family advised her against it and told her to just “sit at home”.

In conversation with Miss Malini, Samantha said, "When I was offered ‘Oo Antava’, it was in the middle of the separation [from Naga]. After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.'"

Samantha on her divorce

The Family Man 2 star further stated, she didn’t want to hide. Samantha admitted she received abuse and harassment after the divorce news broke like she committed a crime. The actress also talked about her marriage and how she did everything she could to save it but it still didn’t work out.

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam and it will be released on April 14, 2023. Filmmaker Gunasekhar directed the film and this mythological drama will feature Dev Mohan alongside the actress. It will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Samantha's work front

She will also star in Kushi and will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed and written by Shiva Nirvana the film will hit the screens on September 1, this year. The actress is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan for the Indian version of the series Citadel. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, generally known as Raj and DK, are the series' directors. This is her second collaboration with the filmmakers after The Family Man's second season.