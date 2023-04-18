Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Note After Shaakuntalam Receives Mixed Response

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Tuesday, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle. The Shaakuntalam actor shared a photo of herself, looking outside the car window. She was seen dressed in a casual outfit and completing her look with glasses. Sharing the photo, the actor in her caption wrote a shloka from Bhagavad Gita. It read, "Karmanye vadhika raste. Ma phaleshu kadachana. Ma karma phala he tur bhuh. Ma te sangotsva karmani."

The shloka loosely translates to, "You have a right over your action and not its fruits because we have no control over it." Many flooded her comments section with supportive message. One of her fans wrote, "You are true definition of Beauty with brain Everyone that meets you falls in love with you. You have such a great sense of fashion. Just like a flower, your beauty radiates to the morning sun." Others were seen translating the actor's caption. Check out her post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam opens to mixed response

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Shaakuntalam hit the theaters on April 14. The film, directed by Gunashekar, also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role. The mythological film opened to mixed response at the box office. Samantha's film in its opening weekend didn't even cross Rs 10 crore worldwide. The film is reportedly made with a budget of over Rs 50 crores. Shaakuntalam also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.

Samantha begins shoot for Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy with the shoot of Citadel. Directed by Raj and DK, the film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The Amazon series is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel, which will stream from April 28. Samantha will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi. This will mark her second collaboration with the Arjun Reddy actor after Mahanati, also starring Keethy Suresh.