Samantha Ruth Prabhu Indirectly Talks About Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was busy promoting her now-released film Shaakuntalam, has opened up about one thing that she wants to forget about her life. The actor, who has had her fair share of challenges including myositis diagnosis, also spoke about the lessons she has learned in the past years. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam was released in theaters on April 14. It stars Dev Mohan and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on what she wants to forget

In an interview with Gulte.com, Samantha was asked if she would like to forget any part of her life. Samantha initially laughed and asked if the question was in context with relationships, to which she was given an option to choose anything. Samantha laughed and said that the interviewer was trying to put her in trouble. She added that she doesn't want to forget anything that taught her a lesson.

She said, "Don’t want to forget anything because everything taught me something in life so I wouldn’t want to forget maybe like, oh god, do I have to say it out aloud." Although, Samantha didn't directly comment on her relationship and divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Her statement came years after her separation with the actor.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth's relationship

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in October 2017. After being married for four years, the couple called it quits and filed for a divorce in 2021. The actors were in a relationship for a long time and their separation sent a shock wave to their fans and well-wishers.

Naga and Samantha issue statement ending their marriage

While announcing their separation, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya said in a joint statement, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”