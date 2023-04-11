Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Five Crazy Things About Shaakuntalam: A Rabbit Bit Me

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a candid video of herself talking about her upcoming release, Shaakuntalam, which is just around the corner. In the video, Samantha can be seen seated in a car, heading towards her round of promotions. In transit, she shared five facts about the film, and herself in it, which nobody knew up until now.

All about the props and the costumes

In the video, Samantha can be seen dressed in a bejeweled structured kurta with mirror work. She dons her freshly styled bangs with a pair of oversized glasses. Samantha can be seen in a jovial mood as she shares her list of fun facts. Her first fact from the sets of the film, was the flower allergy she got on her arm for having to wear flower jewelry throughout the duration of the shoot. Samantha recalls how the 'flower-shaped tattoo' she had because of the imprint the jewelry left, lasted for 6 months, leading her to think that it was probably permanent. The imprint however, went away.

Talking about the costumes, Samantha recalls the 30kg heavy lehenga she had to dance in, which hilariously kept spinning her out of frame due to its weight. She states how a simple spin took 10 to 15 takes to film, all for that lehenga.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was bit by a rabbit on Shaakuntalam sets

One of the tidbits Samantha shares is that she dubbed for Shaakuntalam in 3 languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, finding the experience quite intense to the point that she was even mouthing the dialogues in her sleep. Samantha was also allegedly bit by a rabbit on set, on which she quipped how they are not as cute as they seem. Lastly, she revealed how her hair in Shaakuntalam, is not actually her own.

Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, is slated for a release this Friday on 14 April. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta. Samantha will also be seen in Kushi, later this year, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

