Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabu, Dev Mohan Essay An ‘epic Love Story’ 

Shaakuntalam official trailer is now out for the world to see. From serene shots to intense action sequences, the second trailer gives a sneak peek at the magnum opus movie helmed by Gunashekhar. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the trailer on her social media handles and earned an overwhelming response from her fans.

Taking to her Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the second official trailer of Shaakuntalam and wrote, “Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love 🤍 #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D 💫” Samantha shared the Telugu trailer of the film, which is set to release in five languages.

While the first trailer of Shaakuntalam gave a glimpse into the kingdom and the setting in which the story takes place, the Shaakuntalam second trailer peeks into the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant, played by Malayalam star Dev Mohan. The trailer showcases a roller coaster of emotions from love to anger and from melancholy to hurray. The eye-catchers in the trailer become the shades of white and yellow that Samantha is dressed in and the face-off between Dev Mohan and an elephant.

Shaakuntalam First Trailer

Previously, the team shared the first official trailer of the movie. In January 2022, the first trailer of Shaakuntalam was released and it gave a brief insight into the movie and the characters. As soon as the trailer came out, fans of Samantha and actor Dev Mohan rushed to show their anticipation. The first trailer of the movie shows the action sequences, heart-wrenching love story and the plight of Shakuntala.

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is based on the historical play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, by the popular playwright, Kalidasa. The movie is directed by Guna Shekhar and produced by Neelima Guna. Shaakuntalam is scheduled to release on April 14 in 2D and 3D format. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Along with Samantha and actor Dev Mohan, the film also includes Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Kabir Bedi and others.