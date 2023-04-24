Samantha Speaks With An Accent At Citadel Premiere, Netizens React

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in London to attend the London premiere of Citadel, the Indian version of which she will be headlining with Varun Dhawan. A clip from the press interactions show Samantha conversing with the paparazzi. Many have speculated how the actress was allegedly speaking with an accent. While some fans have defended her, some have pointed out a recurring tendency among Indian celebrities to speak with an accent at international events.

Samantha's alleged accent

In the clip doing the rounds of the internet, Samantha could be seen standing alongside Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan, as the two interacted with the press at the London global premiere of the upcoming series. Samantha could be heard introducing herself and sharing how she and Varun will be starring in the Indian version of Citadel. The actress also expressed her excitement at the stellar opportunity of being able to be a part of the Citadel universe. Fans however, noticed something entirely different in the video.



While some were of the opinion that Samantha was indeed flaunting a fake accent, some defended the actress. The video also sparked a debate on whether and why Indian celebrities appear to speak in an accent when they are representing their country at international events. Earlier. NTR Jr was also briefly scrutinised for the same reasons during his United States visit for RRR promotions. While some believed Samantha's accent to be evident, some believed she was being unnecessarily scrutinised.

Samantha in Citadel



Samantha will be headlining the Indian version of American series Citadel which originally stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Samantha had previously commented on thoroughly enjoying all the action she was getting to perform, considering it was still a rarity for women in the industry to do full-fledged action roles. Samantha is often seen posting workout and training videos hinting at her prep for the show.

Samantha's last release was the much anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam in which she played the titular role. The Gunasekhar directorial, despite good buzz, opened to slow numbers and wavering critical appeal. Samantha is currently working on Citadel.