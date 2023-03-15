Samantha Watches Shakuntalam; Appreciates Director Gunasekhar For His Vision

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently got a chance to watch Shakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is based on the epic of Shakuntala, with Samantha playing the titular role. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with the director and penned a note appreciating how the final cut of the film has turned out.

Samantha's kind words

Samantha wrote a detailed note in an Instagram post in which she appreciated Gunasekhar's vision for the film. The caption read, "And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu... you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there... you're going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima... thank you for this wonderful journey. Shakuntalam will forever be close to me!"

Improvement in health

In October of last year, Samantha broke the news of her being diagnosed with autoimmune condition - Myositis. She stated that she had been waiting on the condition to go into remission but it was taking longer than expected. In her note, she also mentioned how it is not necessary to put up a strong front all the time and that it was okay to be vulnerable. About her tough days, she further wrote, "I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery...."

Samantha's future projects

Shakuntalam is all set for a release on April 14. Samantha had two releases last year. The first was Kaathuvaakula Rendhu Kaadhal, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi. This was followed by Yashoda, an action-thriller written and directed by Hari-Harish. Apart from Shakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen in Kushi this year, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.