Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are currently shooting for their upcoming film tentatively titled VD 11 and Vijay decided to plan something special for his co-star. He took to his social media account to share a glimpse of what he had planned for Samantha on his birthday and she seemed over the moon with the kind gesture. Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday on April 28, and several fans, followers and actors from the film industry extended their wishes to her on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda surprises Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday

The surprise took place in Kashmir, where Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were shooting for their next film, VD 11. In the clip, fans learnt that a fake scene was written in the script, to make Samantha believe the team was shooting. The scene involved her shedding a tear and the actor was seen immersing herself in the emotional fake scene with Vijay Deverakonda. However, when it was Vijay's cue to say his dialogue, he looked at her and said, "Samantha," which made her burst out laughing as he said her actual name during a scene.

He then went on to say, "Happy Birthday" and embraced her as the duo smiled from ear to ear. The team then began cheering and clapping as they wished the actor on her special day. They also brought out a cake and Samantha Ruth celebrated with the team. Sharing the video on social media, Vijay wrote, "Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 Wishing you full happiness Let’s make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay."

Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️

Wishing you full happiness 😊



Let’s make a love story now :)

Love and hugs,

Vijay. https://t.co/5mEfpp4Wws — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 28, 2022

VD 11 went on floors recently and Vijay Deverakonda shared glimpses from the pooja ceremony that was conducted ahead of the shoot. Samantha was not seen in the pictures and Vijay hilariously edited a group picture to ensure she was included. He called the edited picture the 'actual' one as he wrote, "The Actual Pooja photo! With the darlings, @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishore @eyrahul Request the press to share the actual photo :) thank you." Apart from VD 11, Samantha also has other films in the pipeline including Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and many more.

The Actual Pooja photo! With the darlings @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishore @eyrahul



Request the press to share the actual photo :) thank you. pic.twitter.com/Fz3bfVCIK2 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 21, 2022

Image: Twitter/@TheDeverakonda