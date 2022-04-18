Samantha Ruth Reveals She Earned THIS MUCH At Her First 8 Hour Job During School Days

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has surely come a long way in her career. The actor began her career by modelling during her college days and later bagged the role of Jessie in her acting debut Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. However, Samantha, who is currently at the peak of her career and ruling the hearts of her fans with her acting skills, began earning at a very early age. She recently revealed she received her first paycheck when she was a schoolgirl.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a massive fan following of over 23 million on Instagram. While the actor was recently juggling between projects and is now gearing up for her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she held a short 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, Samantha answered several questions asked by her fans and also talked about the film. A fan also asked the Family Man 2 star about her first income, when Samantha revealed she got her paycheck when she was a teenager. Replying to the question, Samantha revealed she earned Rs 500 after working for eight hours as a hostess at an event. She said, "My first income was 500 rupees for an 8 hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference." She further mentioned how she could not recall if she was in 10th or 11th standard. She said, "I don't know I was in 10th standard or 11th standard."

Samantha on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to share the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actor will play the role of Khatija in the movie while Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will portray Rambo and Kanmani respectively. When a fan asked Samantha about her role in the film, Samantha revealed how her favourite genre is romantic comedy which is why she is looking forward to the upcoming movie. She said, "My favourite genre is romantic comedy so I'm really glad that after a while I am doing something like this and it is really fun and I can wait for all of you to watch KRK on April 28th."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl