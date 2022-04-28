Samantha Ruth's Birthday: 'Yashoda' To 'VD 11', Here's Looking At Actor's Upcoming Films

Touted as one of the finest actors in the South film industry, Pushpa: The Rise star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a recipient of several accolades including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards, and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards.

As 28 April 2022, marks the Majili actor's 35th birthday, here is a look at her upcoming films:

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has created massive buzz ever since it was announced. Touted as one of the highly-anticipated films, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will see Vijay Sethupathi essaying the role of Rambo, whereas Samantha and Nayanthara will play Khatija and Kanmani respectively. After her hit song, Oo Antava, Samantha has also been wrapped up for a special dance number for the same film. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who also choreographed Pushpa's Oo Antava.

Yashoda

The Family Man actor is all set to star in one of the highly-anticipated films, Yashoda, which is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language science fiction thriller film. Helmed by Hari-Harish, Yashoda is all set to release on 12 August 2022. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. A magnificent set, worth Rs 3 crore, is being made for the film. Recently, French action director Yannick Ben was roped in for Yashoda.

Shaakuntalam

Based on Kalidasa's popular play, Shakuntala, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shaakuntalam and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar and is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks. Shaakuntalam is distributed by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

VD 11

South star Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to reunite for a family entertainer VD 11. The upcoming film marks The Family Man 2 actor's collaboration with the director after Majili. VD 11 is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, the film is in line with Mani Ratnam's 1992 film Roja featuring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo.

