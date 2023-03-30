Samantha Says She Gave Marriage With Naga Chaitanya Her '100 Percent'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently promoting her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. In a recent interview the actress opened up about her decision to do Oo Antava amidst her separation with former husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha also reflected on how she had given her 100% to the marriage with Naga Chaitanya and hence has no regrets that it did not work out in the longer run.

Samantha on her marriage to Naga Chaitanya

Samantha shared how she made it a point to stay active in the public eye when the news of her separation from former husband Naga Chaitanya broke. She further asserted that she believes she gave her 100% to the marriage and that she does not blame herself for how it ended up. She recalled having the clarity of thought to not blame herself and feel guilty for the broken marriage.

Samantha on her decision to do Oo Antava

Samantha featured in Oo Antava from the hit film Pushpa. The song gained a lot of traction for its lyrics and picturisation. The U-Turn actress said that her decision to do the song simply came from the perspective that she was not going to hide from the public because of the on-goings in her personal life. Samantha clarified that she was not okay with the idea of disappearing from the public eye and "creep back in" like a criminal of sorts. She recalls wanting to take the criticism and the trolling head-on.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 6 October 2017. The couple promptly exchanged vows as per Christian customs. The former couple announced their separation after almost 4 years of marriage, on 2 October 2021.

Samantha is currently promoting Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. Starring Samantha in the titular role, along with Dev Mohan as Dusyanta, the film is slated for April 14 release.