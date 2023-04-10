Samantha Shares How She Manages Professional Career Amid Personal Setbacks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked her about her approach to dealing with hurdles in life. The question was asked in reference to her separation from Naga Chaitanya along with her recent myositis diagnosis. Samantha's response was short yet impactful.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her strategy

A fan on Twitter recently asked Samantha about the resilience she has projected in her personal life while simultaneously powering on in her professional life. The Twitter fan asked, "Dude, where do you get your strength from...how do you keep on going strong despite so many f*****s happening...". Samantha's short response to the user gave insight in to the motto she upholds in her own life. The Shaakuntalam actress' response read, "Because this is not how my story will end. I decide."

Because this is not how my story will end☺️

I decide 🤍#Shaakuntalam https://t.co/nslxTvxZua — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2023

Samantha's challenges

Samantha has always been forthcoming and transparent with her fans about major events in her life, whether positive or negative. Samantha and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021, after 4 years of marriage. Apart from this major life decision, the actress also went public with her autoimmune condition, Myositis, in October 2022.

Samantha's professional life however has not taken a hit during these personal challenges. She appeared in the popular dance number from pan-India blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava. The following year, amidst her diagnosis, the actress saw through 2 releases, Yashoda and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She subsequently also began shooting for Shaakuntalam.

Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam on 14 April. The actress has been on a promotional tour for the same. Starring, Samantha in the titular role along with Dev Mohan playing King Dushyanta, the Gunaskehar directorial is based on Kalidasa's epic by the name of Abhijnana Shaakuntalam. Samantha will also be seen in Kushi later this year, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.