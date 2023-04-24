Samantha Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo From Teenage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of herself. The picture shows a 16-year-old Samantha posing wistfully. The black and white picture's old world charm is reminiscent of her most recent titular role in Shaakuntalam.

Samantha's throwback picture

Samantha posted a picture of herself from when she was a 16-year-old, to her Instagram stories. The photo shows a relatively younger Samantha seated on a sofa, with her hand running through her hair. Samantha appeared to be thinking hard about something as she wistfully looked away.



Samantha was dressed in a retro looking summer mini with floral prints. She paired it with a simple white shrug, a layered necklace and a chunky bangle. Samantha could be seen donning heavy kohl in her eyes with wispy straight hair.

Samantha's Shaakuntalam connect

The black and white tone of the picture adds a certain old world charm to it. Though Samantha is dressed in an all-western look, it is very easy to see why the actress landed the role of Shakuntala in mythological film Shaakuntalam. The actress had previously said how though she had been reluctant to take up such a massive role, she decided to do it any way as she had always dreamed of playing a princess on the screen.

Samantha's career is over, claims Telugu producer

Samantha was most recently embroiled in a controversy, involving producer Chittibabu. The latter had alleged how the actress' career as a leading lady was over and that she no longer possessed the qualities of being a "star heroine". He also accused Samantha of using her tears to evoke sympathy among audiences and make her films work. Samantha had also indirectly hit back at the producer, in a cryptic Instagram story.



Samantha's last release was the much anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam in which she played the titular role. The Gunasekhar directorial, despite good buzz, opened to slow numbers and wavering critical appeal. Samantha is currently shooting for web series Citadel directed by Raj and DK, also starring Varun Dhawan.