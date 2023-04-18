Samantha's Career Is 'finished', Says Telugu Producer Chittibabu Amid Shaakuntalam Failure

Tollywood producer-director Chittibabu, has come out with a set of explosive statements targeting actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chittibabu has alleged that Samantha's career as a leading heroine is over and that she is simply resorting to "cheap" antics to stay in the news and make her films work. This comes after Samantha-starrer Shaakuntalam opened to a lukewarm response at the box office.

Chittibabu on Samantha's credibility as a leading lady

Chittbabu's outburst against Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu saw the veteran producer-director declaring that her time as a leading lady is over. Chittibabu, in an interivew with Filmy Looks, alleged that Samantha no longer has what it takes to be a "star heroine". He further alleged how she must now make do with whatever kind of roles she has been getting.

Chittibabu on Samantha's "cheap tactics"

The producer-director alleged how Samantha's popular item number Oo Antava, from Pushpa: The Rise, was an attention-grabbing tactic. He elaborated how she had to allegedly do the controversial song, to sustain herself, post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Chittibabu also went on to cite the example of Samantha's promotions during the release of her film Yashoda where the actress was seen shedding tears in the media.

Shaakuntalam, a last ditch effort

Chittibabu pointed out his own observations on how the actress mirrored this behaviour during the promotions of Shaakuntalam as well. He recalled how Samantha had shed tears during the promotions for Shaakuntalam as well. Apart from this, Chittibabu recalled how she had made statements about wanting to do this role before she dies, not as a genuine sentiment, but to simply invoke sympathy among the audience. Chiittibabu concluded his list of allegations by stating he had no interest what so ever in the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam released on 14 April. The Gunasekhar directorial, stars Dev Mohan as King Dushyanata, also featuring Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha in her debut as Prince Bharat. The film opened to a lukewarm response and has not covered much territory at the box office. Despite promotions, the pan-India box office response has been muted.