Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charms Fans With Flawless Hindi At Mumbai Event | WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release, the actress visited Mumbai for a promotional event, where she spoke in Hindi. The Pushpa actor shared clips from the events on her Instagram handle on Saturday. Samantha's language skills has charmed many of her fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks in Hindi

Soon after the actor shared videos of herself addressing the crown in Hindi, her fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Samantha can be heard saying, “Shaakuntalam ke trailer ko aapne jaise support kiya hai aur jo pyaar diya hai, uske liye bohot shukria. Mujhe ummeed hai ki aap isi tarah mujhe aur Shaakuntalam film ki team ko apna support denge aur film sirf, sirf theatres mein jaake dekhenge” (Thank you so much for the love and support you have given to Shaakuntalam trailer. I hope you will give the same support to Shaakuntalam team and will watch the movie only in theatres.)

As soon as she posted the video, friends and fans of the Citadel actress commented on her well-spoken Hindi. A fan commented, “Wow you spoke so clean and neat” to which Samantha replied, “Yay I did 😁”. Several other users also complimented the actress. One user wrote, “😍Omg your hindi is superb”, and another fan commented, “That Hindi Though 😍😍😍😍”

Samantha in Mumbai

In the video, Samantha can be heard saying ‘Let's do this’ as soon as she comes out of the car and heads to the event in Juhu. Her co-star from the movie Dev Mohan and other integral members of the film were also present. The actress donned an all-white pantsuit outfit. She left her tresses open and completed the look by adding some neckpieces. Samantha's upcoming movie Shaakuntalam will release worldwide on April 14.