Samantha's First Look As Khatija In 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' Revealed; Take A Look

Director Vignesh Sivan headed to Instagram and shared the much-awaited first look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's character from 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Director Vignesh Sivan headed to his Instagram account on Monday and shared the much-awaited first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's character from their upcoming film together, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actor will take on the role of Khatija and will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film that also sees Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Fans quickly headed to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement and anticipation about the film.

Director Vignesh Sivan reveals first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The director posted the first look of the actor from the film and added several heart-eye emoticons and hearts in the caption. In the first look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen in a black top, that appears to have a hint of sparkle. There is a red light that falls on her in the poster, and she can be seen with a black choker around her neck. She also bites the nail of her pinky finger in the poster, showing off the tattoo on her wrist. The caption read, "Happy to present #Khatija".

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look here

Vijay Sethupathi, who will play the role of the male lead in the film, will take on the role of Rambo. His first look was also revealed by the director on Monday. The poster featured three profiles of the actor in a black t-shirt. All three profiles were engulfed in shades of blue and red lights. The caption read, "Happy to introduce, Rambo"

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will not be the first time Vijay Sethupathi will join hands with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara. He has worked with each of them separately in the past, and has managed to produce hit films with them, which make audiences anticipate what the trio will go together.

He took on a role in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with Nayanthara, which was also helmed by Vignesh Sivan. The film was an action romance, which also starred R. Parthiban, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others. Sethupathi also starred in Netflix's film, Super Deluxe with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will now act alongside her yet again.

