Samantha's New Bride Look With Vijay Deverakonda On Kushi Set Goes Viral | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming romantic drama Kushi is nearing completion. The film is scheduled to release on September 1. Recently, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets has been doing the rounds on the internet.

3 things you need to know

Kushi is directed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana.

The film is about an army officer, Vijay Deverakonda, who falls for a Kashmiri girl, played by Samantha.

Samantha and Vijay earlier shared screen in Mahanati in 2018.

Kushi wraps up, BTS video goes viral

A behind-the-scenes video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda shooting at a temple has gone viral on social media. The actors were seen shooting a puja sequence in Draksharama temple in Andhra Pradesh in broad daylight. In the scene, Samantha, who seemingly played a married woman in the scene, bowed in front of the cameras with folded hands along with Vijay.

The actors seemed to have brought Kushi characters to life, further raising the anticipation around the film. The duo were accompanied by other cast members on the sets.

(Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be an onscreen couple in Kushi | Image: Twitter)

Earlier, Samantha shared a glimpse of her married look on her Instagram handle, further confirming that she will play Vijay's wife in Kushi.

All you need to know about Kushi

Kushi has been in the production stage for the past two years. Its shoot has been affected due to Samantha's diagnosis with myositis. However, after being cured, she returned to the sets to begin filming for the final portion of the film before moving ahead with the shoot of Citadel. As per reports, filmmaker Shiva Nirvana wrapped up after shooting the climax scene of Kushi with the two actors.