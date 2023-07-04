Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Look As Married Woman From Kushi Sets Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming romantic drama Kushi. The film is based on the life of an army officer who falls for a girl hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the Theri actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her on-screen look from the film.

3 things you need to know

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer will release on September 1, 2023.

Samantha and Vijay earlier shared screen in the film titled Mahanati in 2018.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares new look from Kushi sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's several looks from the movie were revealed through posters, songs, and teaser. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her yet another look from Kushi. She was seen donning a red saree and accessorised with mangal sutra.

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of her on-screen look from Kushi. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

The Yashoda actress did not reveal her entire look. Soon after the actress shared the post, it went viral on social media as fans have been looking forward to the film with much anticipation. For the unversed, Samantha will be playing the role of a Kashmiri girl in the movie.

All you need to know about Kushi