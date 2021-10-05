Sapna Choudhary Announces Name Of Her Son With Heartwarming Video; WATCH

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has revealed the name of her son as she celebrates his first birthday on Monday, October 4.

Sapna and her husband Veer Sahu welcomed their first child, a baby boy during the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, she did not reveal much about the newborn and rather focussed on his upbringing. After a year, she has shared the glimpse of his son revealing his name as Porus.

Sapna Choudhary names his son Porus

Taking to Instagram, Sapna shared a heartwarming video of her little munchkin wherein he can be seen playing in the farmland. Along with the short clip, one can hear a voice-over that talks about their son and reveal why they have named him Porus. In the clip, Sapna along with Veer can be seen enjoying some peaceful time together.

In the caption to the video, Sapna wrote in Hindi, “मेरे और मेरे चाहने वालों की तरफ़ से जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाए मेरे शेर @porusofficial (Happy birthday to me and from my loved ones, my lion)”.

Sapna Choudhary's first picture with his son

For the unversed, Sapna Choudhary secretly tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020. They became parents in October last year. In December last year, she had shared the first picture of her son. In the picture, the newborn was adorably clinging to his mother. Along with the cute picture, the actor also added an emotional, thought-provoking caption that read," हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है.बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा"

Sapna shares video with husband Veer

Sapna is known to keep her personal life away from media glare and rarely shares about it on social media. However, in August, she had shared a family video wherein she had a conversation with her husband Veer about his connection with buffaloes. She captioned the video as “दिल सब पै, दिलदार कोए कोए मिलिए हमारे परिवार से,देखिए इन्हें ज़रा प्यार से.”

Sapna is a popular Haryanvi dancer. She rose to fame with her Bigg Boss stint and has been busy with other projects. However, she has not been seen on TV after her appearance on the reality show.

(Image: itssapnachoudhary/Instagram)