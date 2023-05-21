Sapna Choudhary Sports Ghoonghat With Short Dress For 2nd Red Carpet Look At Cannes 2023

Sapna Choudhary made her Cannes debut on day 3 of the film festival. For her second look at the event, the Haryanvi dancer chose a short white feather dress. Along with a bodice and skirt, the outfit featured a long silver cape.

It also worked as a veil, with which she covered her head later. In sync with the current trends, Sapna’s dress had a long white train. She paired it with matching heels and a centre-parted ponytail. The reality show star was at Cannes 2023 to represent Air France.

Sapna Choudhary's Cannes debut

For her first look, Sapna Choudhary wore a pale pink embellished gown. The top featured a high-collar, full sleeves and an asymmetrical hem lined with drop-beads. The bottom featured a svelte skirt, with structured pleats expanding into an exaggerated mermaid hem. The Bharti Aashna set featured extravagant embroidery in silver and floral sequin work, over a sheer base. For jewellery, Sapna donned geometric flowers in pink rhinestones which let her neat bun shine through.

Sapna shared her thoughts on her Instagram handle about walking the red carpet. The performer reflected on how making her debut at Cannes was truly a dream come true. Revealing that she walked the red carpet in collaboration with Air France, Sapna also mused upon her gritty journey that culminated into her princess moment on the French red carpet. Her caption read, "Debut at Cannes’ 2023 Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance".

This year, the film festival commenced on May 16 and will run till May 27. Some of the Indian movies that will be screened at the festival are Rahul Roy's Agra and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. Other stars who walked the red carpet this year include Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Manushi Chhillar.