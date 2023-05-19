Sapna Choudhary Pens A Note After Cannes 2023 Debut: Been A Long Journey Full Of...

Sapna Choudhary has added her name to the exclusive list of Indian faces marking their debut at the 76th Festival de Cannes' red carpet. Sapna walked the carpet on day 3 dressed from head to toe in soft pink. Additionally, her debut gown was reported to weigh a whooping 30 kilograms by itself.

Sapna Choudhary makes her Cannes debut



Sapna Choudhary ditched her desi silhouettes in favour of an extravagant pale pink bejeweled number. The multi-talented performer could be seen being helped into her car which would take her to the French Riviera red carpet. For her debut, Sapna chose a form-fitting co-ord set in pale pink. The top featured a high-collar, full sleeves and an asymmetrical hem lined with drop-beads. The bottom featured a svelte skirt with structured pleats traveling down into an exaggerated mermaid hem. The Bharti Aashna set featured extravagant emboss embroidery in silver paired with floral sequin work over a sheer base. For jewelry, Sapna donned geometric flowers in pink rhinestones which her neat bun let shine through.

Sapna expresses her gratitude



Sapna took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Cannes debut. The performer reflected on how debuting at Cannes was truly a dream come true. Revealing that she walked the red carpet in collaboration with Air France, Sapna also mused on her gritty journey culminating in her princess moment on the French red carpet. Her caption read, "Debut at Cannes’2023 Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance".



The ongoing 76th Festival de Cannes commenced on May 16. The French celebration of global cinema by the French Riviera saw several Indian faces walk the red carpet, including regulars and debutantes. Some of these names include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and Manushi Chhillar to name a few.