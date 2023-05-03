Sarath Babu's Family Issues Statement After Death Rumours Circulate Online

Sarath Babu has been battling health complications for a sometime now. Of late, social media has been abuzz with rumours that Sarath Babu has passed away. On Wednesday, the hashtag 'RIP Sarath Babu' also started trending, which worried fans further. However, there is no truth to these rumours as the veteran actor's sister clarified that he is recovering in a statement. As per Sakshi TV, the actor is reported to be undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage.

As per the actor's PR, Sarath Babu's sister said about his health, "All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that Sarath Babu will recover completely soon and talk to the media. My request is don't believe any news on social media."

Sarath Babu's film career

Sarath Babu reportedly wanted to be a police officer but could not realsise this dream due to eyesight problem. He joined the film film industry with his mother's support, leaving behind his father's family business. He entered the film industry and established himself as an actor and never looked back. Apart from films, he also featured in TV shows.

Sarath Babu is known for sharing the screen with popular South stars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. His most popular films were with Rajinikanth in the ’90s. Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.