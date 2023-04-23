Sarath Babu Hospitalised In Hyderabad, Veteran Actor In Critical Condition: Report

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who has worked extensively in Tamil and Telugu film industries, has reportedly been hospitalised after multi-organ failure. He is said to be in a critical state and is receiving treatment in the ICU at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, he was not keeping well for sometime and after his health deteriorated further, he was flown in from Bengaluru for treatment.

Sarath Babu hospitalised with multi-organ failure: Report

As per Sakshi TV, the actor is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. Sarath Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He has reportedly been hospitalised for the second time in recent weeks. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. After the news of Sarath Babu being critical surfaced online, fans flooded social media with get well soon messages. They also prayed for his speedy recovery and sent out supportive messages for the family in this time of need.

Sarath Babu's film career

Sarath Babu reportedly wanted to be a police officer but could not realsise this dream due to eyesight problem. He joined the film film industry with his mother's support, leaving behind his father's family business. he entered the film industry and established himself as an actor and never looked back. Apart from films, he also featured in TV shows.

Sarath Babu is known for sharing the screen with major stars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. His most popular films were with Rajinikanth in the ’90s. Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.