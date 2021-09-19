‘Sarkar’ Actor Thalapathy Vijay Files Case Against His Parents; Know Why

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly filed a case against 11 people, including his parents. The actor has reportedly filed a case seeking an injunction restraining them from using his name, or the name of his fan clubs in politics.

Vijay files case against parents

The news of Vijay filing a case against his own parents to restrain him from using his name in politics came to light on Sunday. He moved a civil suit in a Chennai court against these 11 individuals. This comes after Vijay's parents' decision to allow a registered society of their son's fans to contest as independent candidates in the local body polls. The court will most likely hear the suit on September 27, 2021.

The actor's father and director, SA Chandrasekhar formed his own party, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Last year, Vijay was in the news after reports stated that he would be joining his father's party. However, the young actor released a statement clarifying to his fans and others that he has no connection with his father's political party. He also mentioned that he was not bound by his father's political aspirations and wishes to distance himself from the same.

He mentioned that he was not directly or indirectly connected to any statement his father had issued and also requested his fans not to join his father's party. He warned in 2020 that he would take 'necessary action' if his name or her fan clubs were misused for political aspirations. Translated in English, his statement read, "I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them."

Image: Instagram/@actor_vijay_offli