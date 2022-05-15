Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Enters 1st Sunday With Good Numbers

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest flick, Sarkari Vaaru Paata. The highly anticipated Telugu film has received mixed reviews from fans but came out to be a success in entertaining viewers. After the success of the Pan-India films such as Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR, fans' expectations from the South industry content and action have surely been raised and Mahesh Babu's action drama has the right amount of emotions that impressed viewers.

The latest film came out to be a massive hit and has minted some great numbers at the box office ever since it hit the theatres on May 12. The movie successfully crossed Rs 100 crores at the worldwide box office and is now marching forward. Here is how the film is performing at the box office on Day 3.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collections, day 3

Sarkaru Vaari Paata minted a whopping amount on its first day on the big screens. While the film saw a fall down on its second day, it is still expected to earn big. As per Sacnilk.com, Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned about Rs 19 crores net on Day 3. The film is expected to earn better on its first Sunday.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film became the third Indian biggest opener at the worldwide box office. After RRR, which earned Rs 257.15 crores, and KGF: Chapter 2, which collected Rs 165.37 crores, the film earned a total of Rs 75.21 crores on its opening day. On Day 2, the movie earned a total of Rs 27.50 crores and reached a total of Rs 102.71 crores in just two days.

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Apart from the South star, the action drama also features Keerthy Suresh as Kalavathy. The Malayalam star is receiving a lot of praise for her role in the film. Nadiya Moidu and Samuthirakani are seen playing supporting roles in the film. The movie is being hailed for Mahesh Babu's comic timing, Keerthy Suresh's performance and its drama-filled plot. The much-awaited film also has a number of tracks, which are currently topping the playlists of music buffs.

Image: Instagram/@parasurampetla