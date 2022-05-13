Following the massive success garnered at the ticket windows by the latest pan-Indian flicks KGF 2, and RRR, the benchmark of content and action has undoubtedly been raised. The aforementioned films have even raised the expectations of the moviegoers, who now have high hopes from the makers of upcoming big releases from South India. With the ongoing trends hugely in favour of South Indian films, it has, for sure benefited south sensation Mahesh Babu who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was released in theatres on 12 May 2022.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office collection day 1

The film, which was helmed by Parasuram Petla is the Mahesh Babu's theatrical release in two years since the pandemic hit the nation. After witnessing several hiccups because of COVID-19, the film was finally released in theatres and received a thunderous repose from the fans at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 45.50 Cr India net on the first day of its release. On the other hand, the movie had an overall occupancy of 65.27% in Telugu shows in the morning while 58.49% and 71.91% in evening and night shows respectively. The film also collected a massive amount overseas with Rs 7.13 Crores gross in the USA.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also features some notable names from the South Indian industry. Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie features a talented cast comprising Mahesh Babu as Mahesh, Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathi, Samuthirakani as Rajendra Nath, and Nadhiya, among others. Moviegoers in India also welcomed Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release on a grand note. From bursting crackers outside theatres to performing a puja idolising the South star, fans have been showing their love and excitement for the same. Fans also hailed Mahesh Babu's comic timing while they also praised Keerthy Suresh's performance in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been one of the much-awaited films in the Telugu film industry and it is jointly bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARASURAMPETLA