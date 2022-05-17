'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Box Office Collection, Day 5: Mahesh Babu-starrer Maintains Fine Run

The highly-anticipated Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu finally released last week and is currently going strong not only in India but also in the United States of America. There is a buzz around South content across the world amid immensely successful films such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2. Following these blockbusters, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also successfully made its way to the hearts of fans.

The film's plot is a blend of the right amount of emotions, drama and action and has the essence associated with South cinema. The action drama received mixed reactions from viewers but is still minting some good numbers at the worldwide box office. It is doing well at the box office, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is minting some good numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film, which earned Rs 52.18 crore in the two states on its opening day, minted Rs 7.13 crore on Day 5. The film has earned a total of Rs 115.25 crore in the two states.

#SarkaruVaariPaata AP/TS Box Office



GOOD numbers from working Monday.



Day 1 - ₹ 52.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.06 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 19.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 19.58 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 7.13 cr

Total - ₹ 115.25 cr#MaheshBabu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 17, 2022

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of the film in US too as the movie recently hit another milestone. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a huge success in the US. On its Day 4 in the theatres, the film entered the $2-million club in the region. The movie marked Mahesh Babu's fourth film to cross the $2 million mark. The actor also has one film in the $3 million club in the USA.

#SarkaruVaariPaata is now a 2 million dollar film in USA🇺🇸.



Superstar #MaheshBabu's RECORD tally in that region.



$1M - 11

$1.5M - 8

$2M - 4

$3M - 1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 16, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata collected a total of Rs 75.21 crore on its first day in the theatres. On its first Saturday, the movie earned Rs 27.5 crore and Rs 131.55 crore on its first Sunday. Mahesh Babu-starrer was one of the biggest Indian openers at the worldwide box office. RRR tops the list with Rs 257.15 crore followed by KGF: Chapter 2, which collected Rs 165.37 crore.

More about the film

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathy. The actress is receiving a lot of praises for her role in the film. It also features Nadhiya Moidu and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.