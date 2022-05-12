'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu-starrer Opens To A Thunderous Response

After the release of the action-packed trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the Mahesh Babu-starrer movie. Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie features a talented star cast namely Mahesh Babu as Mahesh, Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathi, and Samuthirakani as Rajendra Nath, and Nadhiya, among others.

As the film hits the screens on 12 May 2022, the fans have already reached their nearest theatres to enjoy the film on the big screens.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter Review

The fans are joyously celebrating the release of Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata by bursting crackers outside the theatres. On the other hand, a die-hard Mahesh Babu fan was seemingly performing a puja idolising the South star with fired camphor in his hand. Mahesh Babu has a huge fan following nationwide, which is well portrayed by his admirers watching the first show on the first day of the movie's release.

Many fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews after watching Mahesh Babu's film and praised the film by stating that the first half was super fun while the second half was quite thought-provoking. They declared the film as a full package. Furthermore, other fans hailed the dialogue delivery and unmatched screen presence of the actor while thanking director Parasuram for delivering a complete package of entertainment.

The fans also hailed Mahesh Babu's comic timing while praising Keerthy Suresh's performance in the film. The moment the fans stepped outside the theatres after watching the film, they could not wait but express their delight in watching Mahesh Babu's film while hailing the actor's name in unison. Take a look-

#SVP B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R REPORTS 💥#SarkaruVaariPaata Opens to sensational WOM talk from USA Premieres 👍



Hearing Very good response for Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh’s performance & swag! Another Massive Blockbuster under his name for sure👌 pic.twitter.com/8Ln3oJw9vz — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 12, 2022

Just done with 1st half… babu comedy timing never before and never after…. Interval block superb… blockbuster cinema



Zindabad superstar…. Jai babu jai jai babu…



#SarkaruVaariPaata — 🔔 #SVPTrailer #SarkaruVariPata 🔔 (@ajja_baboy) May 12, 2022

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been one of the much-awaited films in the Telugu film industry and it is jointly bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally goes on the floor on 12 May 2022.

Image: Twitter/@dhfm_navam