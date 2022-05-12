Last Updated:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Twitter Review Live Updates: Mahesh Babu's Film Gets A Release

As Mahesh Babu's much-awaited Telugu action-comedy film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' hits the theatres, here's how fans are reacting to it.

Nehal Gautam
Sarkaru Vaari Paata

06:10 IST, May 12th 2022
Mahesh Babu's fans gear up for the release of actor's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' movie

The die-hard Mahesh Babu fans deck up the actor's massive cut out with garlands right outside the theatres as they step inside to watch the film. As the fans have already given a heads up to the film after the release of the thrilling trailer, they are excited to watch the film ahead. 

 

05:54 IST, May 12th 2022
Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' hits big screens

After the release of the action-packed trailer of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the Mahesh Babu-starrer movie. Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie features a talented star cast namely Mahesh Babu as Mahesh, Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathi, Samuthirakani as Rajendra Nath, and Nadhiya, among others. As the film hits the screens on 12 May 2022, the fans have already reached their nearest theatres to enjoy the film on the big screens. 

