Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Twitter Review Live Updates: Mahesh Babu's Film Gets A Release

After the release of the action-packed trailer of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the Mahesh Babu-starrer movie. Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie features a talented star cast namely Mahesh Babu as Mahesh, Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathi, Samuthirakani as Rajendra Nath, and Nadhiya, among others. As the film hits the screens on 12 May 2022, the fans have already reached their nearest theatres to enjoy the film on the big screens.