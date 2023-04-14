Shaakuntalam Hits Theatres; Allu Arjun Pens Sweet Note For Samantha, Allu Arha

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle today to pen a warm note dedicated to team Shaakuntalam, as the film released across the country. In the note, Allu Arjun mentioned daughter Allu Arha's cameo, which is essentially her debut into mainstream Telugu cinema. The actor also separately thanked director Gunasekhar for seeing through his daughter's debut.

Allu Arjun praises team Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share an elaborate note he had penned for team Shaakuntalam, post its country-wise release on April 14. The note began with Allu Arjun wishing Shaakuntalam director Gunasekhar the very best along with the production house, Sri Venkateswara creations, "for mounting up this epic project". Calling leading lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his "sweetest lady", Allu Arjun extended his warmest wishes to her along with his "mallu brother", actor Dev Mohan, who plays King Dushyanta in the film.

Allu Arjun on Allu Arha's debut

Allu Arjun had previously shared how despite Allu Arha's debut would no doubt be a proud moment for him, he could not articulate his feelings about the opportunity before he actually saw his daughter on the big screen. Now that Shaakuntalam has released, Allu Arjun has finally broken his silence on his daughter's debut. The second part of Allu Arjun's note shared how the Pushpa actor felt about watching his 6-year-old daughter on-screen. The actor warmly thanked director Gunasekhar, whom he called Guna garu, for introducing Allu Arha to the silver screen and for "taking care of her so preciously". Allu Arjun signed off by saying that he will, "always cherish this sweet moment".

About Samantha's Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, released today. The film, helmed by director Gunasekhar, is based on Kalidasa's epic titled, Abhijana Shakuntala. Dev Mohan stars as King Dushyanta, with Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha playing a special cameo in her debut, as Prince Bharat. Allu Arjun on the other hand, was last seen in pan-India blockbuster Pushpa I: The Rise. He is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2, slated for a 2024 release. Allu Arjun also has AA22 lined up, further details about which are yet to be announced.