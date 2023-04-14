Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts As Citadel Director Duo Raj & DK Review Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam released on Friday, April 14. Citadel filmmaker duo Raj and DK who happened to watch the film, took to Twitter to shower praise on the actress for her performance in the Gunasekhar-directorial. Appreciating her performance, the duo said the movie is a "Samantha show all the way."

Samantha received praise from Raj and DK, who are directing the Indian adaption of Citadel, in which the actress plays the lead role. Talking about the movie, the filmmaker duo wrote a series of tweets that read, “Magical visuals, authentic storytelling… this beautiful film is a Samantha show all the way!" They added, "There could be no better ode to Kalidasa’s masterpiece. @Samanthaprabhu2 only you could have carried this huge epic on those slender shoulders! Kudos to the entire team! Must watch."

They went on to praise Samantha and mentioned she worked even when she was not in the best of her health. Raj and DK wrote, “Sam, the world knows that the last few months haven't been easy for you, yet you powered through with willpower, determination & grit." Raj and DK further wrote, "You're a total trooper... time and again you've overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. God bless, stay strong & keep the fight on.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Raj and DK

Samantha replied to her Citadel director duo on Instagram stories. She reposted their comments with a heart emoticon and wrote, “This is so sweet. Thank you @rajanddk.” Earlier, Samantha also received praise for her performance and hard work from her Kushi co-star Vijay Devrakonda. Vijay penned a long note for Samantha, addressing her as “Sammy” and the actress replied by saying she is at a loss for words and wrote, “Thank you my hero.”

(picture:@samantharuthprabhu/Instagram)

(picture:@samantharuthprabhu/Instagram)

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a multilingual drama film that is based on a classic play by Kaalidasa. Samantha essays the role of Shakuntala in the movie who is the wife of King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan. The film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Shaakuntalam is helmed by Gunasekhar and is backed by Neelima Guha.