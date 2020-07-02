Shamna Kasim’s Abduction Attempt Foiled By Kerala Police, 8 Accused Arrested

The alleged attempt to kidnap actor Shamna Kasim for ransom was successfully put to an end after the Kerala Police managed to arrest a gang of imposters. The City Police Commissioner of Kochi, Vijay Sakhare has reportedly revealed in a statement that his team of officials has arrested 8 out of the 12 gang members who had allegedly tried to extort money from the actor. According to media reports, the suspected imposters were stopped before executing their plan due to the timely complaint filed by the Mili actor.

Shamna Kasim reveals she was unaware of the imposters

Shamna has taken to her social media to release an official statement wherein she revealed briefly about the case. The actor thanked all her friends and fans for supporting her during this ordeal. But she also cleared the fake news doing the rounds that she knew the imposters involved in the case, revealing that she was completely unaware of them.

Shamna Kasim thanked the Kerala Police

Shamna added that her family has decided to lodge a complaint as they were all cheated with fake names, addresses, identities along with a marriage proposal which had completely misled them. The Madhuraraja actor then went on to say how they were soon blackmailed by the imposters and that she still does not know what their true intentions were. The actor also thanked the Kerala police for nabbing the culprits on time after her complaint.

She requested everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time. The Chhattakari actor also mentioned in her statement that she has complete faith in the criminal justice system and that she will surely meet the media once the investigation is resolved completely. She concluded her statement by saying that she hopes that her case will give strength to all the other women who will deal with such imposters in a more vigilant manner. Take a look at her statement.

According to media reports, out of the 8 imposters who were nabbed by the Kerala police, one is undergoing treatment after being tested COVID-19 positive. The police are reportedly still on the lookout for the rest of the four gang members. Few media reports also stated that the imposters collected information about Shamna's family from a few of the members of the film industry.

