Shamna Kasim's Blackmailing Case: Actor Dharmajan Summoned By Kerala SIT For Statement

In the Shamna Kasim extortion case, Kerala SIT has summoned Malayalam actor Dharmajan. The actor has been summoned by the Kerala Police to record his statement. The police found out that actor Dharmajan was close to one of the accused people.

It has been reported by a leading media portal that the police has arrested eight people who were suspected to have allegedly threatened Shamna Kasim. The gang members had allegedly made a bid to extort money from her family and had threatened to ruin the actor’s film career. The latest development on the case has been that Dharmajan was summoned to give a police statement.

One of the accused in the extortion case, hairstylist P Haris was close to actor Dharmajan. According to a media portal, the police has said in a statement that 18 women have filed complaints about extortion and blackmailing after Shamna Kasim’s family filed a complaint last week. There are reports by a media portal that Shamna’s father had alleged that the extortionists were threatening to release some video clips of the actor if they were not paid a ransom.

Reportedly, Shamna is likely to reach Kochi soon. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) shall record the statement of the actor through video conferencing. According to sources of a media portal, the police has said that more actors will be summoned for interrogation. So far, eight people have been arrested so far and the SIT has registered nine FIRs.

Moreover, on Saturday, the main accused Mohammad Sharief from Palakkad was arrested by the SIT. Four other models have also filed separate cases against the accused for extortion, blackmail, and criminal intimidation. Reportedly, the police has said that the suspects and the accused are members of a thriving gold smuggling racket. Moreover, the accused runs a sex racket based in Kochi.

Dharmajan on the work front

On another note, Dharmajan is known for his comic roles in south Indian films. The actor was last seen in Dhamaka where he portrayed the character of Shiva. He was also seen in comedy-drama film Al Mallu which released earlier this year. Reportedly, Dharmajan will be seen next in Marad 357. The release date of Marad 357 has not been announced yet.

Image Credits: Shamna Kasim and Dharmajan official Facebook pages

