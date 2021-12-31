Shruti Haasan Gives Befitting Reply To A User Who Asked Her About 'number Of Breakups'

Actor Shruti Haasan who is known for her straightforward messages on social media recently gave a befitting reply to an Instagram user. Shruti, who held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on the social media platform, reacted to a question by a user who asked her about the number of break-ups she had in her life. Reading out the question, Shruti gave an apt reply.

For the unversed, currently, the actor is in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika and spoke about her love life last month while talking to Mandira Bedi on her talk show The Love Laugh Live Show. When asked if she wanted to hide her relationship with Shantanu, Shruti had said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’."

Shruti Haasan responds to a social media user during AMA session

During the AMA session, the actor was bombarded with a lot of questions, starting from her love life to her career and films she has done in the past. One of the questions caught the attention of her fans where the user asked, "How many break-ups you have?" Shruti Haasan replied, "How many girlfriends have you had? I'm guessing zero or maybe half." Shruti changed the query altogether and gave the answer her own twist as she smiled.

Another question she answered was about ‘the best thing you learned in 2021. Shruti gave a beautiful reply and said, “I learned that people react in a certain way because of their story, their inner story. But that should not change your story. That should not stop you from doing anything and anything you do should be done out of kindness.”

Earlier, Shruti was in a relationship with Michael Corsale but parted ways in 2019. She appeared in a reality show, Feet Up With the Stars hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, and had spoken about her break-up. Shruti is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and his ex-wife, actor Sarika. Shruti also has a younger sister Akshara Haasan. Shruti was last seen in the Tamil movie Laabam.

IMAGE: Instagram/shrutzhaasan